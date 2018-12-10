Auction of Treasury Bills on 12 December 2018

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:

Name Stock exchange code Maturity SKBV 19/I 98-16993 1 March 2019 SKBV 19/II 98-17025 3 June 2019

The sale will settle on 14 December 2018 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.