Auction of Treasury Bills on 12 December 2018

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
|Name
|Stock exchange code
|Maturity
|SKBV 19/I
|98-16993
|1 March 2019
|SKBV 19/II
|98-17025
|3 June 2019
The sale will settle on 14 December 2018 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.
