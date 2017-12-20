Auction of Treasury Bills on 22 december 2017

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
|Name
|Stock exchange code
|Maturity
|SKBV 18 / I
|98-16563
|1. March 2018
|SKBV 18 / II
|98-16647
|1. June 2018
The sale will settle on 2 January 2018 at the stop-rate for each serie.
In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction
