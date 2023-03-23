Audible X Dolby Atmos Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment, and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced the launch of Dolby Atmos on Audible, a collection of immersive, cinematic listening experiences in pioneering spatial sound

The Little Mermaid, narrated by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, leads lineup of new releases, alongside the Audible Emerging Playwright Commission Marrow by Aditi Kapil

The launch catalogue also includes more than 40 of the service’s most popular Originals, including Letters From Camp, Maejor Frequency, Oliver Twist, The Prophecy, and The Sandman: Act III





SAN FRANCISCO And NEWARK, N.J., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment, and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced the launch of Dolby Atmos on Audible, a collection of immersive, cinematic listening experiences in pioneering spatial sound. The Dolby Atmos collection celebrates and expands the possibilities of audio storytelling by highlighting the extraordinary talents of a variety of actors, writers, directors, sound designers, and other creators across multiple genres, including feature-length multi-cast productions, soundscapes, live performances, and podcasts. The launch collection includes more than 40 of the service’s most popular Audible Originals, available for the first time in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, as well as new titles like The Little Mermaid, narrated by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and the Audible Theater production Marrow. The Dolby Atmos titles are available to all Audible members globally to stream and download through the Audible app on compatible iOS and Android Dolby Atmos-enabled mobile devices.

Dolby Atmos empowers creators and storytellers to push the boundaries of audio-only narratives through the ability to place sounds in a multidimensional space. Through the ability to create more layers of sound and control over the directionality of different audio elements, creators can draw listeners into a deeper, richer, and more lifelike spatial sound experience that fully engrosses them in each story.

“Our commitment to delivering the best possible experiences to our customers—and to the creators we work with—is central to everything we do at Audible,” said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dolby to deliver world-class, Dolby Atmos immersive storytelling to our members, and to give creators another powerful tool to create extraordinary audio content with Audible.”

“Dolby Atmos is an innovative audio experience that is empowering creators to showcase their artistic vision at its greatest potential,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. “Sound placement can now be used as a new element to draw audiences even closer to their favorite podcasts, audio narratives, and stories with Dolby Atmos. By partnering with Audible, we are bringing incredible immersive sound to one of the world’s leading services and catalogs for audio storytelling.”

Leading Audible’s slate of titles available in Dolby Atmos is The Little Mermaid, the magical retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale. Narrated by singer-songwriter, actor, and member of Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the story follows the journey of a young mermaid who is willing to give up her life under the sea in exchange for becoming human. Parents and kids alike will experience this classic like never before as it is brought to life with Dolby Atmos.

Audible listeners can enjoy other highly acclaimed Audible Originals in Dolby Atmos such as:

Letters From Camp: Jamie Lee Curtis’s hit series is a heartfelt comedy told through letters written from camp. The tween-aged Mookie tries to uncover the legend of the Lady of the Lake and make friends with literally anyone, all while learning what it means to be a Camp Cartwright camper.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s hit series is a heartfelt comedy told through letters written from camp. The tween-aged Mookie tries to uncover the legend of the Lady of the Lake and make friends with literally anyone, all while learning what it means to be a Camp Cartwright camper. Maejor Frequency : Winner of AdWeek’s 2022 Podcast of the Year and 2022 Ambie Nominated Podcast for Best Production and Sound Design, Maejor Frequency is a groundbreaking sound experience by renowned music producer and performer, Maejor.

Winner of AdWeek’s 2022 Podcast of the Year and 2022 Ambie Nominated Podcast for Best Production and Sound Design, Maejor Frequency is a groundbreaking sound experience by renowned music producer and performer, Maejor. Marrow: From our Audible Emerging Playwright Commissions, Aditi Kapil’s original drama tells the story of an ambitious young audio producer who gets more than she bargains for when a routine masterclass interview with a legendary novelist reveals a shocking confession.

From our Audible Emerging Playwright Commissions, Aditi Kapil’s original drama tells the story of an ambitious young audio producer who gets more than she bargains for when a routine masterclass interview with a legendary novelist reveals a shocking confession. Oliver Twist : Oliver Twist is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, executive produced by Academy-Award winning director Sam Mendes, with an original score by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells (Everyone’s Taking About Jamie), and features an all-star cast including Brian Cox (Succession) as Fagin, among others.

Oliver Twist is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, executive produced by Academy-Award winning director Sam Mendes, with an original score by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells (Everyone’s Taking About Jamie), and features an all-star cast including Brian Cox (Succession) as Fagin, among others. The Prophecy : Featuring a star-studded cast including Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), The Prophecy is a supernatural thriller written by Randy McKinnon from Washington’s Simpson Street Productions, along with premium content studio and podcast network QCODE.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), The Prophecy is a supernatural thriller written by Randy McKinnon from Washington’s Simpson Street Productions, along with premium content studio and podcast network QCODE. The Sandman Act III: The third installment of the New York Times best-selling audio saga. Award-winning audio trailblazer Dirk Maggs adapts and directs the blockbuster DC graphic novel series written by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens).

To see other available titles, type “Dolby Atmos” into the search bar on the Audible website, or look for the Dolby Atmos logo when streaming your favorite Audible Original in the Audible app. For more information on how to enjoy Dolby Atmos through Audible, visit audible.com/dolbyatmos.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary, is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 790,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby Atmos is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

Media Contacts:

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

Dolby Laboratories

Cairon.Armstrong@Dolby.com

Sam Neuman

Audible

samneum@audible.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1104377-5f45-4cd1-bb46-0952801063b4