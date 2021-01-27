Breaking News
Audience Town Accelerates Growth With Digital Advertising Platform for Real Estate

Recent Milestones Position Audience Town For a Booming Real Estate Market

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Audience Town, the advertising platform built for real estate, moving and home, announced today a series of milestones, including record revenue, new executive hires and new product features that will position the company for further growth in a booming post-Covid real estate market.

Audience Town experienced 300% revenue growth in 2020, with record quarters in Q2 and Q3 of last year amidst the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company also added two key executives: Mike Gellar as Vice President of Sales and Partnerships and Jon Spiro as Senior Executive of Account Strategy and Sales. Prior to joining Audience Town, Gellar served as VP of Sales for Infutor, the experts in consumer identity management. Spiro served as Senior Director of Account Management at Rubicon Project, where he successfully managed and nurtured strategic accounts to exhibit YOY growth.

“Our team is growing at a rapid clip as we position the company to take further advantage of the booming real estate market,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “The Covid-19 pandemic represents a seismic shift in how people think about house and home, and we’re giving the real estate industry the most powerful tools available to reach their most valuable customers in this new landscape.”

Audience Town’s growth in 2020 coincided with the development of several new features for their digital advertising platform for real estate, including Connected TV campaigns that can run premium video advertisements for highly segmented audiences and Virtual Tours that allow potential buyers to virtually view properties while social distancing.

“With the onboarding of Audience Town, we are able to bring the highest-quality digital media solutions that our clients come to us for,” said Paula Huggett, Vice President at the Bokka Group. “Audience Town’s vast product suite and smart targeting capabilities have proven to enhance our ability to drive new business for our builders.”

“Real estate is the world’s biggest asset class, yet nobody is thinking about how new advertising technologies can revolutionize the market,” Carey added. “People started moving in huge numbers in 2020 and will likely continue in 2021, and for all of those transactions we’re excited to show the real estate industry what’s possible.”

About Audience Town
Audience Town has built the first advertising technology platform for real estate and home marketers looking to drive qualified leads and business outcomes. Real estate companies, home brands, CRM, and marketing agencies work with Audience Town to find their most valuable consumers and activate them across digital marketing channels.
Visit www.Audiencetown.com for more information.

