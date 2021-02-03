AUDIENCEX Acquires Bigbuzz Marketing Group, an Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency

Acquisition Helps AUDIENCEX Meet Growing Market Demand and Accelerate Plans for Strategic Growth in 2021

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, announced today that it has finalized its acquisition of New York-based marketing agency Bigbuzz Marketing Group (BBMG). The deal, which builds on a record-breaking year of growth for AUDIENCEX, expands the company’s performance portfolio and brings new dimensions to its full-funnel service offerings. All of BBMG’s current client engagements and long-standing customer relationships are now supported by AUDIENCEX.

BBMG joins the AUDIENCEX family after 24 years of innovative work for performance brands across numerous industry verticals, from consumer goods, to healthcare, financial services and entertainment. Notable recent clients include Honeywell, Garanimals, Eloan and Reverb by Hard Rock. BBMG was ranked the #1 Digital Marketing Agency in Agency Spotter’s 2019 agency report, which evaluated over 350 of NYC’s top agencies based on data, reviews and expert opinions.

“As part of our 2021 acquisition strategy, AUDIENCEX is pursuing digital companies that are defined by their creativity, focus on performance and strategic problem solving,” said Jason Wulfsohn, co-Founder and COO at AUDIENCEX. “Decades of delivering for clients have earned BBMG that reputation, and AUDIENCEX looks forward to building on that success by supporting their client portfolio with the latest programmatic tech and integrated platform solutions.”

The acquisition of BBMG brings powerful new capabilities to AUDIENCEX. BBMG’s existing customers will now have direct access to the entirety of the programmatic advertising ecosystem through AUDIENCEX’s trading desk, while AUDIENCEX will be able to offer an expanded suite of creative and content services to its existing clients with its acquisition of BBMG’s creative studio.

“AUDIENCEX gives us the tools to do our best work at all levels of the funnel,” said Kevin Kelly, Co-President and COO of BBMG. “Their programmatic infrastructure will support more efficient and effective plans and enable us to deliver performance with accountability.”

AUDIENCEX uses proprietary technology to reach defined audiences with precision and eﬃciency. The company’s independent trading desk, tdX, provides integrated and unified access to 22 programmatic platforms, including search and social, using millions of historical campaign data points to identify the best performing platforms for each marketing campaign.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have a seasoned team like BBMG join AUDIENCEX, with their multi-year track record of growth in the middle market,” said Reeve Benaron, Co-Founder and CEO of AUDIENCEX. “Their expertise in creative, strategy and content is the perfect compliment to our core competencies, and we expect to see substantial expansion across our existing and new customer base as a direct result of this transaction.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, targeted media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Named one of the Fastest Growing and Most Successful Companies in America by both Deloitte and Inc. 5000 for the past two years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Charlotte, Dallas and St. Louis. For more information visit www.audiencex.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

