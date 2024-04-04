Combined companies form a new offering that spans digital and traditional advertising channels to deliver tech-enabled performance to brands and agencies

VENICE, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AUDIENCEX, a leader in AI-enabled digital advertising, and MBuy, the every-channel media buying and optimization partner, have today announced a strategic merger to combine forces, offering tech-driven strategy, media, and creative solutions for brands and agencies that unify digital and traditional channels with integrated performance solutions.

After fourteen successful years as part of Mediaocean, the mission-critical system of record for agencies and brands, MBuy embarks on a new chapter as it integrates with AUDIENCEX, a leading player in omnichannel media and data-first performance solutions. During its tenure with Mediaocean, MBuy’s team planned and executed over $400M in paid media investments delivering innovative media strategies and solutions across a diverse array of industries and advertiser verticals. Their client roster spanned major categories such as travel/tourism, healthcare, telecommunications, CPG, education, media/entertainment, technology, financial services, automotive, retail, and more. This latest transition represents a strategic move to bolster their capabilities within the rapidly transforming ad tech landscape by combining powerful data science solutions that can be deployed throughout the purchase funnel.

“Joining forces with AUDIENCEX marks an exhilarating new chapter of development for MBuy,” said Andrew Zucker, SVP and General Manager at MBuy. “This merger represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering unparalleled omnichannel solutions, powered by leading edge data science and predictive analytics tools, that address the ever-changing needs of marketers.”

The integration of MBuy into AUDIENCEX will see the former operating as a standalone entity within the company’s existing structure, with a combined team of 65 working out of offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. Over the coming months both groups will develop various integration strategies to seamlessly merge the two teams, leveraging their respective talents, experiences, and technology stacks to create a unified and dynamic organization that can deliver game-changing media solutions to their combined portfolio of customers.

“We believe that this merger will not only benefit our team members with expanded growth and learning opportunities, but will enable us to add significantly evolved performance solutions for both brands and agencies,” added Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and CEO at AUDIENCEX. “In particular, we look forward to further blurring the lines between digital and offline channels, to deliver a truly integrated cross-channel ecosystem, powered by our advanced suite of data analytics tools.”

Key highlights of the merger include:

Unified Vision and Mission: The merger underscores a shared commitment to advancing omnichannel advertising, bringing together the strengths of MBuy and AUDIENCEX under a unified vision for the future.

Extensive Technology Access: Mediaocean will enable a seamless transition for existing MBuy clients while providing AUDIENCEX clients broader access to additional enterprise-level software and technology solutions.

AI-Enabled Emergent Tech Solutions: MBuy clients will gain access to AUDIENCEX Intelligence (AXi) solutions, a sophisticated suite of privacy-safe performance and data science solutions that provide predictive custom audience modeling, continuous real-time optimization, and full transparency into performance across channels.

Combined Traditional and Digital Expertise: The integration will seamlessly blend traditional, digital, and AI-powered capabilities, offering clients a truly holistic suite of services to meet their diverse needs, living within a unified data infrastructure.

Tech-Enabled Performance Creative: The newly formed AUDIENCEX Studio (formerly aX Studio) creative team will drive full-funnel performance, delivering strategically-driven and tech-enabled creative excellence across every stage of the customer journey.

Streamlined Client Experience: Clients of AUDIENCEX and MBuy will benefit from a streamlined and integrated service solution, navigating the complexities of omnichannel advertising with ease.

Unified Performance Culture: This merger will unify two exceptional, performance-driven teams while creating exciting new opportunities for employees, including access to cutting-edge technologies, training programs, and professional development initiatives.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this move will provide for MBuy and its clients to further grow in the market,” concluded Bill Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of Mediaocean. “As MBuy and AUDIENCEX come together, we look forward to empowering their teams with best-in-class technology for omnichannel advertising.”

––

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America and beyond, with team members worldwide. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email [email protected] .

About MBuy

MBuy is an ad tech leader that drives business growth through proprietary technology, specialized expertise, and data-driven execution. Their integrated teams plan, buy, and optimize omnichannel media campaigns, connecting brands with their audiences across All Digital and Traditional Media Channels (Programmatic, Digital, Streaming Audio, Linear TV, Terrestrial Radio, OOH, Social, Search/SEM, CTV/OTT, Print, Alternative Media, Event/Experiential Marketing, Influencer and Email Marketing). By combining advanced data integration, customized reporting, and dynamic optimization capabilities, MBuy maximizes marketing investment performance through a cohesive enterprise approach. MBuy’s dedicated experts function as an extension of clients’ teams to deliver innovative, ROI-driven media strategies aligned with brand goals. For more information, visit https://mbuy.com/ or email [email protected] .