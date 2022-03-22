AUDIENCEX Included Among Inc.’s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region

Leading Digital Performance Company Ranked as a Pacific Regional Leader Following Successful 2021 and Significant Technology Innovations in 2022

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AUDIENCEX , the leading integrated platform solution for performance marketers and agencies, today announced its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, ranking the most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. A part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy, generating over 10,000 new jobs in 2021 and five billion dollars in annual revenue.

This ranking follows another successful year for AUDIENCEX, including the addition of 34 team members, 106 new advertisers, and 77% two-year growth. The company’s recent inclusion represents its third consecutive ranking, alongside rankings over the past three years on the national Inc. 5000 list, an accomplishment achieved by less than 10% of honorees. This latest accolade comes on the heels of strategic expansion within the company’s tech stack, including significant advancements in mid-market DSP access, analytics, and insights capabilities, as well as building out a holistic suite of identity tactics, with the overarching goal of delivering game-changing solutions for performance marketers in a post-cookie ecosystem.

In 2022, AUDIENCEX launched Admatx , a major new initiative to democratize industry access to self-serve DSP technology, ordinarily only available to enterprise-level marketers. Beyond DSP advancements, AUDIENCEX recently announced the expansion of its analytics and insights capabilities, with the goal of deepening the role of data across every facet of campaign execution and tactical optimization. In addition to significant-tech stack developments, the ​​company also added multiple senior-level hires , as well as internal promotions across its leadership team, to ensure operational growth remains aligned with the company’s market share expansion, ongoing product development, and M&A activities.

“This recognition could not have been achieved without the exceptional contributions of our entire team and, of course, the trust placed in us by our clients each and every year,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and Co-Founder at AUDIENCEX. “As we continue to move through a period of change in the ad tech landscape we remain confident in our ability to deliver scalable customer acquisition strategies for performance advertisers, and as always, we’re honored to be listed alongside so many other distinguished and growing companies.”

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is the leading integrated platform solution for performance brands and agencies, offering strategic, unbiased, omnichannel access across the full breadth of the ad tech ecosystem. We create value for our clients by moving beyond individualized channel execution and delivering an integrated omnichannel solution, supported by our industry-leading strategy, media buying, analytics and creative teams. We empower performance brands and agencies to effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel, across channels and across screens. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal for the past three years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Miami and Seattle. For more information visit www.audiencex.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact:

Neil Davies

Broadsheet Communications for AUDIENCEX

neil@broadsheetcomms.com