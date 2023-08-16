Sophisticated privacy-first approach utilizes opted-in data sets, ensuring full compliance with evolving regulations

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AUDIENCEX, the AI-enabled digital advertising partner built to optimize real-time campaign performance for brands and agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with Yobi, an AI-focused predictive data platform offering customized solutions for businesses to maximize marketing performance and shopper intelligence.

The partnership between AUDIENCEX and Yobi brings deeper predictive capabilities to AUDIENCEX Intelligence (AXi), a suite of AI-powered, privacy-safe data science tools that empower businesses to propel revenue growth while prioritizing customer experience and privacy. Utilizing Yobi’s data, which captures critical behavioral signals without compromising personal information, independent agencies and challenger brands now have the ability to gain unrivaled performance from predictive audience modeling without prohibitive barriers to entry.

This strategic partnership combines AUDIENCEX’s digital marketing expertise and omnichannel media access with Yobi’s predictive modeling and fully consented data to enable businesses to uniquely optimize campaign performance, maximize return on ad spend (ROAS) and customer lifetime value, and gain a competitive advantage. In-market campaign results with several mid-market brands have demonstrated outstanding results when utilizing these capabilities through AXi. On average, these campaigns have seen significant reductions in CPA, with a decrease of approximately 65%. Simultaneously, CTRs have seen an impressive surge, with an increase of over 1460%. These enhancements translate into a substantial increase in ROI for AUDIENCEX clients and a more cost-effective allocation of their advertising budget.

“This partnership with Yobi will unlock the potential of AI-enabled predictive modeling for independent agencies and challenger brands,” said Garrett MacDonald, CCO of AUDIENCEX. “We are excited to be working with Yobi in creating a powerful new solution that will help companies take customer experience and performance to the next level. This new approach will enable companies to utilize privacy-preserving predictive signals to enhance engagement and ensure relevance with their audiences. This groundbreaking collaboration will further empower our clients to stay ahead of the curve, power their campaigns with data-driven insights, understand their target audiences better, and achieve higher campaign effectiveness in today’s fiercely competitive environment.”

“By activating ML generated predictive insights and optimizations, companies can unlock unprecedented demand generation and growth at a fraction of the cost,” noted Max Snow, CEO of Yobi, “We are proud to collaborate with AUDIENCEX to help businesses harness the power of predictive data science with complete consumer privacy.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

About Yobi

Yobi is a predictive ML company that has established the largest, consented US dataset to democratize the data capabilities of Big Tech. With a privacy-centric approach, Yobi’s technology generates actionable shopper predictions without compromising personal information. Yobi helps enterprises maximize marketing effectiveness and machine learning model performance. The company was founded in 2019 by Max Snow, Bill Wise (CEO, Mediaocean), and Tom Griffiths (Director of the Computational Cognitive Science Lab at Princeton University). For more information, visit https://www.yobi.ai/ or email info@yobi.ventures.

