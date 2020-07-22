Audio Modeling Selects 2Checkout to Enhance Customer Experience

Breaking News
Music software company accelerates speed to market with out-of-the-box marketing and commerce capabilities

ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is pleased to announce that Audio Modeling, a leading provider of expressive virtual instruments and live performance software, has switched to 2Checkout to leverage a more flexible digital commerce platform. The music software producer was looking to enhance customer experience and respond faster to market needs, while better employing internal resources.

Since the switch, Audio Modeling has enhanced its digital commerce operations across multiple areas, enabling it to run multi-faceted promotional campaigns and optimize the cart through advanced recovery options. Empowered with best practices from the 2Checkout team, Audio Modeling has optimized every aspect of commerce, including conversion rate uplift, for a frictionless purchase process across all international markets.

With 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform, Audio Modeling now has greater visibility into its online channel, with more flexible reporting, robust order tracking, and improved analytics.

“With 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform, our business team has a lot of freedom to implement digital commerce initiatives quickly and easily, with immediate visibility over results. We now have more control over the customer experience and can drive it according to our desired strategy. The fact that we are selling internationally in a very localized way, without worrying about sales taxation or compliance, is another big plus,” declared Simone Capitani, Partner and Chief Experience Officer at Audio Modeling. “The 2Checkout team has provided great support for our initiatives, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

At 2Checkout, we focus on delivering the best solutions to our customers so that they can grow their online sales and solve any challenges they face expanding their online business internationally,” said Laurentiu Ghenciu, VP of Sales, EMEA and APAC, 2Checkout. “We are happy to work with Audio Modeling and be part of their digital commerce journey. Empowering the music software company to optimize the customer experience through out-of-the-box tools and to get meaningful data quickly from reports and analytics was key for its digital commerce strategy. We are looking forward to seeing Audio Modeling expand its online operations even further.”

About Audio Modeling
Audio Modeling’s mission is to create multi-vector expressive acoustic virtual instruments and distribute advanced technological solutions for musicians, composers, and producers, specifically using expressive virtual instruments and live-show solutions.

For more information, please visit https://Audio Modeling.com/

About 2Checkout
2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com.

