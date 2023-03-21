Game-changing entrepreneurship model offers talented CPAs independence and opportunity

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AuditClub™, the Audit Service Center for CPA firms and companies, today introduced AuditClub One, a game-changing model that seeks to address the talent exodus and pipeline problems prevailing throughout the profession.

“Accountants are leaving corporations and audit firms in record numbers, as they reevaluate what they want from their careers. On average, about one-third of audit senior associates and one-fourth of audit directors and managers voluntarily left a Big 4 firm in 2022. Those who remain resign themselves to relentless hours, a high-stress work environment and lack of work-life balance,” says Chris Vanover, founder and CEO of AuditClub. “AuditClub One offers CPAs a true alternative that addresses those issues and enables them to create a fulfilling career in accounting and auditing on their own terms.”

AuditClub provides CPA firms and companies convenient access to its talented U.S.-based accountants and auditors with experience across all levels through its week-to-week subscription model. AuditClub was recognized among the Accounting Today 2023 Top New Products and an “innovator to watch” for its creative approach to solving challenges in the audit profession.

Just as startups disrupted the taxi market and hotel industry, AuditClub One offers CPAs a completely new career journey – one in which they can capitalize on their credentials more quickly and reap the rewards of entrepreneurship without the risks and challenges of starting alone from scratch. By joining a community of talented CPAs at AuditClub, AuditClub One participants will be empowered with the resources to set their own goals with a greater degree of independence than traditional accounting pathways offer.

AuditClub provides infrastructure through advanced technology and tools, along with a seasoned team of chief auditors and talented support crew to ensure every member solution meets the highest quality standards.

CPAs joining AuditClub One become captains and members of a community committed to their career with virtually unlimited financial upside and access to key support for their success:

Common audit and assurance methodology

Best-in-class tools and technology stack

Operations software

Back-office support in the areas of accounting, human resources and information technology

Marketing and business development

Management coaching and career development

Unified strategy and growth planning

Four-day, maximum 36-hour year-round workweek

A pay-for-performance and transparent compensation model further engages and challenges entrepreneurial employees to strive for exceptional service and quality, attract new members, improve the workplace and grow and develop within a caring CPA community. Autonomous yet collaborative, AuditClub One offers a renewed sense of purpose to make accounting and auditing better by progressing toward both individual and shared goals.

Vanover concludes, “It’s the power of AuditClub plus the power of one. AuditClub One is yet another step in fulfilling our mission to make accounting and auditing better. We’ve reimagined how audit and assurance services are delivered with both our members and CPAs in mind.”

AuditClub One is an ideal next step for a microfirm partner looking for unique leverage and new assurance opportunities or a refugee from a traditional public accounting firm. It’s also a great opportunity for a current audit manager or experienced senior auditor seeking an entrepreneurial path without the risk.

Forward-thinking CPAs are invited to express their interest in AuditClub One by completing the linked form.

About AuditClub

AuditClub is transforming how CPA firms and companies deliver audit and assurance services by turning their traditional staffing model upside down. Backed by a licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the PCAOB, AuditClub provides on-demand AICPA and PCAOB audit and assurance support to top 10, regional and local CPA firms and companies throughout the United States and abroad via its subscription access model. AuditClub services include support for audit and assurance, quality control, regulatory matters, training and transformation. Learn more at AuditClub.cpa.