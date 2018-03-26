Audited annual information of INVL Baltic Real Estate for 2017

We hereby announce the audited annual information and the confirmation of responsible persons of INVL Baltic Real Estate for the year 2017.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail [email protected]
