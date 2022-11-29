Veteran Defense Health Agency executive considered a pioneer in military blood operations

San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioBridge Global and South Texas Blood & Tissue announced today that Audra Taylor, SBB, is joining the organization as Executive Director for Blood Operations.

Taylor, who recently retired from military service as the Division Chief of the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) for the Defense Health Agency, has more than 15 years of executive-level leadership over military blood programs. She was instrumental in informing and leading national policy and programs regarding blood operations and essential services to support this critical need.

She will report directly to Adrienne B. Mendoza, Chief Operating Officer, South Texas Blood & Tissue.

“We are so excited we found the right fit with Audra for this critical role,” Mendoza said. “Not only did we find someone with incredible experience, passion and resilience, but also someone who reflects our values, and matches our team with the right kind of chemistry and humility needed to nurture and improve upon the momentum we have.”

In her work with the Defense Health Agency, Taylor oversaw a successful rollout of initiatives in information management and technology modernization, strategic communications and marketing, donor recruitment, budget, and contracts for the Department of Defense.

Her work encompassed three service blood programs (U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force), 20 blood donor centers, 60 transfusion services, two whole blood processing laboratories, one blood trans-shipment center, along with blood support detachments and blood product depots.

Taylor also has supported participation across 12 AABB national committees and helped advance the industry of transfusion medicine applied to both military theater and civilian programs. With her support,the ASBP earned a variance exception from the FDA for cold storage platelet variance limits and developed a pathway for the manufacturing and transport of cold storage platelets.

She also ensured executive-level support for continued involvement in blood-related research and development efforts concerning freeze-dried plasma, cryo-preserved platelets, pathogen reduction technology and rapid donor screening.

“We’re proud of Audra’s accomplishments in advancing transfusion medicine and we are excited about the role she will play in continuing the legacy of pioneering new programs at South Texas Blood & Tissue and BioBridge Global,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza noted that innovative donor programs such as the Brothers-in-Arms low-titer O whole blood program and the South Texas Blood & Tissue cold-stored-platelet program have successfully applied concepts of far-forward military trauma resuscitation and blood management to save more lives in civilian settings.

“These programs are a hallmark of a pioneering spirit at South Texas Blood & Tissue and BioBridge Global, as the organization supports a number of research and development efforts in new manufacturing and screening technologies across product types,” Mendoza said.

