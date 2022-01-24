Audrain Automobile Museum Presents An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp

Breaking News
A benefit concert for the Audrain Automobile Museum

Photo: ©michaelweintrob

Newport, Rhode Island, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, March 26th Grammy Award winning songwriter/producer/legendary rock performer John Oates and preeminent Nashville guitarist Guthrie Trapp will take to the stage of The JPT Film & Event Center (Jane Pickens Theatre) for a once-in-a-lifetime intimate concert benefiting the Audrain Automobile Museum.

Sit back and experience a once in-a-lifetime intimate musical concert by John Oates along with Nashville Super Guitarist Guthrie Trapp as they perform an eclectic blend of blues folk and mega hits enhanced with behind-the-scenes stories that give the audience a glimpse into the fascinating world of the songwriter’s art and craft.

Guthrie and I wanted to create a show in which the audience feels like they are sitting alongside us …in a setting that feels as comfortable as a living room,” commented Oates. “It’s a true joy to performing alongside the amazing Guthrie Trapp…and bring the stories behind the songs to the concert stage”. 

As one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. John has recorded seven solo albums, written a best-selling memoir titled “Change of Seasons” as well as a DVD docu-concert called “Another Good Road”. Oates curated and produced the 7908 Aspen Songwriters Festival which was held at the Wheeler Opera House from 2010 to 2012 and featured an impressive list of performers such as:Allen Toussaint, Keb Mo, Kenny Loggins, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Matt Nathanson, Bob Scheneider, J.D. Souther, Carrie Rodriguez, Jimmy Wayne, Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs), David Bromberg, Tift Merritt, and the comedy duo Garfunkle and Oates.

Guthrie Trapp is one of Nashville’s preeminent guitar talents who is brilliant mix of musical influences, exploring country, blues, Latin, reggae, jazz, rock and experimental music. Trapp is a versatile musician who crosses many genres with ease, taste and authenticity. For several years he worked with revered country artist Patty Loveless, appearing on two studio albums with her including the Grammy-winning “Mountain Soul 2.” Onstage or in the studio, Trapp has supported the world’s most talented and best-selling artists including Garth Brooks, John Oates, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Travis Tritt, Dolly Parton, Tim O’Brien, Delbert McClinton, Randy Travis, George Jones, Alison Krauss, Sam Bush, Tony Rice, Earl Scruggs, Lyle Lovett, Rosanne Cash, “Cowboy” Jack Clement and many others.

*Please note: Proof of COVID vaccination and/or a negative PCR test within 72-hours is required at entry to all Audrain Automobile Museum events*

**If the Museum cancels the event because of federal, state and municipal restrictions and limitations, including the advice from Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, tickets will be refunded. The Museum will cancel the event no later than February 23, 2022.

CONTACT: Katelyn McSherry
Audrain Automobile Museum
401-856-4234
kmcsherry@audrainautomuseum.org

