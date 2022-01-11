Audrain County, Missouri Selects PortalGuard Identity and Access Control Platform to Provide Data Security, Regulatory & Insurance Compliance for its Hybrid Workforce

WALL, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced Audrain County, MO has selected its PortalGuard IAM platform, including WEB-key biometric authentication, to provide its hybrid workforce with a unified approach to meet their compliance requirements for securing access to mission-critical applications and data.

Audrain County is leveraging the PortalGuard platform to unify its identity control and to support compliance with cybersecurity insurance requirements. PortalGuard was selected over competitive solutions because of its combined IAM security capabilities and high degree of flexibility and scalability. The County’s IT team chose to apply enhanced security to their enterprise systems by also incorporating BIO-key’s WEB-key biometric authentication solution to prove each user’s true identity instead of merely validating their hardware device. WEB-key also eliminated the need for employees to use their personal mobile devices to authenticate to county IT systems. PortalGuard provides the County with a unified user experience with modern security controls across all its enterprise resources while also supporting its complex user access scenarios effectively and efficiently.

“Considering that today’s cyber and data security threats are tomorrow’s insurance claims, all organizations must take proactive steps to implement a modern IAM solution that is both effective and compliant,” said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. “Our growing base of county government customers validate that PortalGuard and WEB-key offer the best blend of advanced security capabilities with the flexibility that organizations require to meet their compliance requirements without negatively impacting the user experience.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key:

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

BIO-key Media Contact:

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications

BIO-key@matternow.com

914-260-3158