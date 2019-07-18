AuDStandard Announces Partnership With Hear Billing Solutions (HBS)

PEARLAND, Texas, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AuDStandard, an unbundled hearing aid buying group that provides exclusive pricing, practice growth solutions, detailed analytics and other services to hearing healthcare practitioners, has announced a partnership with Hear Billing Solutions (HBS), a medical billing and insurance assistance company focused on serving the needs of hearing healthcare practices.

The partnership will give AuDStandard members access to a wide range of services designed to help hearing practices increase revenue and decrease receivables including insurance billing, credentialing and contracting, onsite insurance training, business readiness, insurance verification, consulting and more. The services are available to members at a discount or no additional cost based on their AuDStandard point balance.

“The rise of third parties and insurance have greatly increased the need for billing and credentialing assistance. At AudStandard, we are committed to providing our members with the tools and resources needed to grow and succeed,” said Tucker Worster, Owner and Co-founder of AuDStandard. “This partnership with Hear Billing Solutions provides members access to simple billing solutions that will allow them to focus on what they do best — providing optimal patient care.”

“From insurance verification to billing claims to posting payments, HBS is there to support hearing healthcare practices during each step of the billing process,” said Stacey Long, Owner and President of Hear Billing Solutions. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to provide AuDStandard member practices with billing services that have been proven to save time and money.”

To learn more about AuDStandard’s unbundled approach to hearing aid buying and practice management, visit www.audstandard.com . For more information about HBS, visit www.hearbillingsolutions.com .

About AuDStandard

AuDStandard believes in empowering independent practice owners with options of proven services while providing discounted pricing that is beneficial on its own or in conjunction with practice growth services. AuDStandard was founded in 2016 and is 100% independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.audstandard.com .

About Hear Billing Solutions

Hear Billing Solutions provides audiology billing, credentialing, consulting and insurance and coding

services for audiologists and hearing instrument specialists across the United States. Headquartered in North Carolina, HBS has satellite offices to service hearing healthcare practices throughout the nation.

