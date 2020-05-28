Breaking News
Audubon Companies Expands Asset Integrity and Corrosion Services in the Energy and Industrial Infrastructure Market

Audubon Companies Expands Asset Integrity and Corrosion Services in the Energy and Industrial Infrastructure Market

Audubon Companies has been providing EPC, project management, asset integrity and corrosion services to the oil and gas industry for over 25 years.

HOUSTON, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Audubon Companies, a global provider of engineering, procurement, construction, and fabrications services, has announced the expansion of its asset integrity and corrosion business. Using proven proprietary asset integrity methods coupled with advanced technology and data-driven insights, Audubon Companies (Audubon) will help businesses enhance safety, improve reliability, and extend asset lifespan.

Audubon serves the multi-billion-dollar energy and industrial markets, which continue to be challenged amid aging infrastructure and an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.

Today’s announcement delivers against Audubon’s ongoing commitment to meet customer needs. Currently providing pipeline integrity services in the US, the expansion of asset integrity and corrosion services is part of a broader integrated approach, including pipeline and facility integrity management, corrosion protection, regulatory compliance, comprehensive asset data management, and analysis.

“Expanding our asset integrity and corrosion portfolio enables us to bring proactive reliability and risk management solutions to our customers,” said Bryan Louque, Vice President of Asset Integrity and Corrosion at Audubon Companies.  “We deliver the technical support to maximize asset value and minimize exposure created by regulatory requirements, environmental protection and operational safety.”

On Twitter:@audubonco

About Audubon Companies:

Audubon Companies is a leading EPC, consulting, fabrication, and technical services company supporting the energy, power, and industrial markets. For over two decades, we have built a reputation for helping companies tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the energy and industrial sectors. Leveraging our values, experience, and capabilities, we have evolved into a global leader recognized for its reliability, flexibility, and strong execution record. Together with our family of companies – Audubon Engineering, Audubon Field Solutions, Audubon Inspection Solutions, Audubon Construction, Opero Energy, and Affinity – we deliver repeatable project success – safely, on-schedule, and within budget. 

For more information, please visit https://auduboncompanies.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea2ee45c-76dd-4a7a-b2b2-d3c50b0c376b

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Ivonne Hallard
Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications
[email protected]

