Audubon Companies Launches Crane & Heavy Lift Business Line

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Custom heavy lift solutions and key hires further strengthen offerings for clients in specialized industries

Crane & Heavy Lift Services

Audubon Companies continues to help clients meet the evolving needs of their market, industry, and stakeholders with ensured safety and repeatable success.

HOUSTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Audubon Companies, a global provider of engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication and technical services, announced today the expansion of its field services capabilities to include a new business line, Crane & Heavy Lift Services.

The new division, operated by affiliate company Audubon Field Solutions, aims to provide safe, efficient heavy-lift solutions tailored to each client’s unique parameters and objectives through the integration of engineering, project management, construction, and technical support.

In support of this initiative, Audubon Companies also added two key positions to ensure strategic focus and further strengthen relationships with new and existing customers. These appointments will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s rapidly expanding client portfolio.

  • Brandon Caddell is appointed to the role of Director of Crane Operations. Brandon has more than 10 years of experience in supervisory, heavy equipment management, logistics, and construction. In this role, Brandon will be responsible for overseeing the crane and heavy lift operations with emphasis on continued expansion, growth, and long-term strategy.
  • Hayden Hawkins is promoted to the role of Director of Strategic Development. Hayden will be responsible for further developing the company’s national footprint.

“We are delighted to welcome Brandon and Hayden in their new roles,” said Travis Cusimano, Vice President of Construction Management, Inspection, and Crane Services at Audubon Field Solutions. “We invested heavily in equipment, process, and people to help our clients achieve their objectives through safe, quality, and reliable heavy lifting and crane services. The collective expertise and experience of the entire team will bring added value to operations.”

“This expansion of services clearly supports our growth and diversification strategies,” said David Robison, President of Audubon Field Solutions. “We look forward to leveraging our track record of safe and professional project execution in this service line, meeting our clients’ needs for integrated field services in the wind and other renewable energy, power generation and transmission, civil construction, telecommunication, and traditional energy markets.”

Available for North and South American projects and operations, the new crane and heavy lift division allows Audubon Companies to continue helping clients meet the evolving needs of their market, industry, and stakeholders with ensured safety and repeatable success.

About Audubon Companies

Audubon Companies is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, and technical services company supporting the energy, power, infrastructure and industrial markets. Together with our family of companies – Audubon Engineering, Audubon Field Solutions, Audubon Industrial Solutions, Audubon Inspection Solutions, Audubon Construction, Opero Energy, and Affinity – we deliver repeatable project success – safely, on-schedule, and within budget.

For more information, please visit auduboncompanies.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ecde391-b0f5-483c-a7ba-3ca0e9857d71

CONTACT: Contact:

Audubon Companies
Ivonne Hallard
Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications 
713.452.3127
[email protected]

