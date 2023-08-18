SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences during September 2023.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 6-8, 2023, Boston : Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

: Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 14, 2023, New York: Mr. Krakaris and Mr. Ginocchio will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Mr. Krakaris and Mr. Ginocchio will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, September 26-28, 2023, New York: Mr. Krakaris and Mr. Ginocchio will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 28th at 2:25 pm ET. The webcast link can be found at https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events and available closer to the conference. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings.

Attending investors interested in meeting with Augmedix management during these conferences can contact the IR team at investors@augmedix.com. Investors interested in learning more about these events can also contact their Wells Fargo, Lake Street, or Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners. Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care with unobtrusive technology. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company’s platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, including large language models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes. Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in transforming point-of-care information into valuable structured data that can drive lower revenue cycle management costs, higher reimbursement levels and deliver important clinical feedback to the point of care. Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

(646) 809-2183

augx@fnkir.com

investors@augmedix.com

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

pr@augmedix.com