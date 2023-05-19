SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmedix Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners, today announced that its leadership team will attend the following investor conferences during May and June 2023.

B. Riley 23 rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 24-25, 2023, Los Angeles : Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer, will host a roundtable discussion and conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Mr. Krakaris will host a live streaming presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 1, 2023. William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Conference, June 6-8, 2023, Chicago: Mr. Krakaris and Mr. Ginocchio will present at 4:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Management will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Attending investors interested in meeting with Augmedix management during these conferences can contact the IR team at investors@augmedix.com. Investors interested in learning more about these events can also contact their B. Riley, Maxim Group, or William Blair representative.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners. Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care with seamless technology. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company’s platform uses Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing including Large Language Models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes. Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of clinician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care. Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

