SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmedix Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, March 27, 2023, before the market opens. Company management will host a conference call that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the conference call will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

Additionally, Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Shakil, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, will attend the ViVE Conference in Nashville, TN, on March 27-28, 2023. The industry conference is targeted at senior digital health leaders focused on healthcare systems. Attending investors interested in meeting with Augmedix can contact the IR team at investors@augmedix.com.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions remotely to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care with seamless technology. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company’s platform uses Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing, including Large Language Models, and Medical Documentation Specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes to healthcare providers.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

