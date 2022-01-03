Breaking News
Augmedix to Participate at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, being held virtually from January 5 to 7, 2022.

Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Telehealth & Digital Medicine: At the Crossroads of Virtual Care,” on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com.

About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The Company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Investors:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com

