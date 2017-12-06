Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 133.78 Bn by 2021: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Augmented Reality (AR) Market (Sensor, Display and Software) for Aerospace& Defense, Industrial, consumer, Commercial, E-Commerce, Retail and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”. According to the report, global augmented reality market share was valued at around USD 3.33 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach approximately USD 133.78 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 85.2% between 2016 and 2021.

Augmented reality (AR) technology is one of the emerging technologies in the field of displays that would make a mark in the near future. Augmented reality technology is used in various fields such as aerospace & defense, commercial, retails and e-commerce. The gaming sector would be more engaging & interactive with the help of augmented reality technology.

Emerging trends such as escalating convergence between wearable devices, AR, and GPS are anticipated to drive demand of augmented reality market. High penetration of smartphones and tablet is the major factor in promoting this market adoption. User Interface (UI) limitations may curtail the growth of this market. It also shows technical inefficiency in determining various physical obstructions due to lack of information in view management.

Augmented reality (AR) market is segmented on the basis of the component, display, application, and region. Components involved in this technology are hardware (display, semiconductors, and sensor) and software. The hardware components are estimated to grow robust CAGR over the forecast period. Companies such as Sony and Microsoft are expected to launch their augmented reality-based devices by 2016, which is expected to intensify market competition over the forecast period. Further, several companies are working on enhancing the quality of sensors and processors which is used in AR devices. For instance, Google has collaborated with the chip manufacturers to build camera processors and components for Android smartphones.

On the basis of application, the augmented reality (AR) market is segmented into aerospace and defense, commercial, industrial, retails and e-commerce. The commercial applications such as e-learning, tourism, and e-commerce are predicted to exhibit substantial growth due to the penetration of smartphones, and tablet. Furthermore, by display type, a head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD), handheld display and spatial display is the major segments of the industry. In the naval space, HMDs are used in difficult terrain and also for low visibility areas for improving navigational and visual capabilities. By HMD soldiers can access strategic information including thermal imaging data while viewing the real environment, which has the force to increase demand for augmented reality (AR) market.

With the largest share, Asia Pacific emerged as dominating the regional market for augmented reality (AR) in 2015 owing to high technology adoption rate. Mobile AR market in China is driven by the high production by its smartphone industry.

Some of the key players in the augmented reality (AR) are Immersion, Magic Leap, Daqri LLC, Apple, Blippar, Sony, Wikitude, Microsoft, PTC, Google, Infinity Augmented Reality, CyberGlove Systems Inc., ODG, Eon Reality, Inc., and Samsung Electronics, among others.

The report segment of global augmented reality (AR) market is as follows:

Global Augmented Reality (AR): Component Segment analysis

Hardware (Sensor, Semiconductor, and Display)

Software

Global Augmented Reality (AR): Display Segment analysis

Head-mounted display

Head-up display

Handheld display

Spatial display

Global Augmented Reality (AR): Application Segment Analysis

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Consumer

Commercial

E-Commerce

Retails

Global Augmented Reality (AR): Regional Segment analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

