Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance and Partners Host Immerse Technology Conference

Two-day conference delves into the application of AR technologies in the industry

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On September 28-29, 2022, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) will host the Immerse Technology Conference: Understanding & Application in Industry, along with partners:

  • Innovate UK KTN
  • Made Smarter Innovation Network
  • Immerse UK, and
  • High-Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVMC).

The conference will be held in Factory 2050, located in the Advanced Manufacturing Resource Centre (AMRC), University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. It will feature workshops on the benefits of deploying AR technologies.

Participants will learn:

  • How to overcome barriers to the adoption of AR within an organization
  • Use cases and requirements for enterprise AR
  • Commonly encountered safety risks and how to manage them
  • Security risks associated with AR-enabling technologies
  • Techniques for managing change, stakeholders, and staff challenges when introducing AR
  • UX design and development for VR and AR apps

Please register for the Immerse Technology Conference: Understanding & Application in Industry. The cost of the two-day conference is £50/person and includes lunch.

Gold sponsors include Magic Leap, Rockwell Automation, TeamViewer, and Augmental. Bronze sponsors include RealWear, Assured Cyber Protection, and ESI Group.

 

About the AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit, member-based organization dedicated to the widespread adoption of interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. AREA is a program of Object Management Group. Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni
The AREA
978-855-0412
Karen@omg.org

