The demand for AR content management in education is anticipated to swell at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2023 to 2033, says Fact.MR

Rockville , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive study by Fact.MR, the global Augmented Reality in Education Market is expected to witness remarkable growth with a staggering CAGR of 32%. The market for AR in education is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 55.84 billion by 2033, up from US$ 3.47 billion in 2023.

Augmented reality in education revolutionizes learning by seamlessly integrating digital technology, overlaying virtual information onto the real world. This fusion of the physical and digital realms creates an interactive and immersive learning environment, enhancing comprehension and engagement.

Key Segments of Augmented Reality (AR) in Education Industry Research Report

By Product By Application By Region AR Solutions in Education

AR Hardware in Education

AR Content Management in Education

AR Gaming in Education

AR Video Games in Education AR in K to 12

AR in Primary and Secondary Education

AR in Higher Education North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Advantages of Customized & Adaptive Learning, Real-World Relevance, and Economical Efficiency

In AR education, students leverage devices like tablets, smartphones, or AR headsets to access augmented content. By directing their devices towards objects, images, or locations, they unlock additional information, 3D models, videos, or animations superimposed on the real-world view. This interactive experience aids in understanding complex subjects, visualizing abstract concepts, and exploring virtual simulations.

Technological strides, including enhanced internet connectivity, improved mobile devices, and advanced AR software and hardware, have democratized AR accessibility in education. This increased accessibility has catalysed the widespread integration of AR in educational settings.

AR delivers a highly engaging and immersive learning experience, surpassing traditional methods. It enables students to visualize and interact with intricate subjects, thereby improving information retention and fostering enjoyable learning experiences.

The AR in education market experienced a substantial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating the adoption of technology in education. With the surge in remote and hybrid learning, augmented reality emerged as a powerful tool for remote teaching, providing engaging experiences irrespective of physical location.

Key Takeaways and Market Dynamics:

Augmented reality apps, tailored to individual students, drive personalized learning experiences, enhancing teaching efficiency through adaptive strategies that cater to diverse learning styles.

Augmented reality bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, fostering a deeper understanding by overlaying virtual content onto the real world.

Low-cost alternatives to traditional educational methods, such as virtual simulations and experiments, replace expensive physical equipment, lowering costs and providing a safe and scalable learning environment.

Growing adoption of augmented reality in education is driving demand for effective AR content management, with a projected CAGR of 32.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Educational institutions use a variety of augmented reality (AR) apps, simulations, and interactive modules to improve the learning experience. AR content management solutions offer a centralized platform for organizing and accessing different AR resources, making it easy to identify and use relevant content.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 55.84 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 32% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the market strategically focus on collaborations, acquisitions, technological innovations, and new product developments to secure augmented reality in education market share.

Varjo, a global AR/VR hardware and software pioneer, introduced Varjo Aero in October 2021, a cutting-edge virtual reality gadget designed for the healthcare, medical, and education industries, enhancing real-time training sessions.

Key Companies Profiled

Aug That

Blippar

Chromville

Curiscope Ltd

DAQRI

EON Reality, Inc

The U.S. market is poised to reach US$ 19.71 billion by 2033. Renowned for technological prowess, the United States hosts leading tech corporations and research entities, fostering an environment conducive to innovation in AR technologies. This ecosystem enhances accessibility and efficacy, particularly in educational applications.

Educational professionals in the country are increasingly recognizing the advantages of incorporating AR into curricula to enhance student engagement, elevate learning outcomes, and boost competitiveness.

Benefiting from a robust startup and investment landscape, numerous AR-focused enterprises in education have emerged. These entities attract funding, driving the creation and promotion of AR solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of American educational institutions. Notably, Miami-based EdTech startup Nearpod integrates VR and AR technologies seamlessly with traditional lesson plans, offering a more immersive learning experience.

