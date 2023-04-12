The North American region is dominating the market with a 38% share, with the growing demand for ADAS and the increasing interest in autonomous vehicles. This has resulted in the integration of more advanced sensors and cameras into AR Windshield systems.

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global augmented reality windshield market is estimated to be valued at USD 910 million by 2032 from USD 315 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The market for augmented reality (AR) windshields is comparatively new but expected to expand rapidly in the upcoming years. AR windshields are a type of “smart glass” that integrates digital information and displays it on the windshield, giving drivers real-time awareness about their environment, navigation, and other useful data.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request an Augmented Reality Windshield Market sample report at https://market.us/report/augmented-reality-windshield-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By position type, in 2022, the Augmented Reality Windshield market was dominated by the front segment due to convenience in use.

due to convenience in use. By vehicle type analysis, the passenger car segment is dominating the market. Because of the number of tour companies trying to provide more convenient services to their customers.

is dominating the market. Because of the number of tour companies trying to provide more convenient services to their customers. The North American region is dominant in the market in the year 2022 with 38% of the market share.

is dominant in the market in the year 2022 with of the market share. In the APAC region, the demand for electric vehicles is rising, and increasing demand for their safety features this factor is driving the market for AR windshields in the region.

Factors affecting the growth of the Augmented Reality Windshield Market

Several factors affect the growth of the augmented reality windshield market. Some of these are as follows:

Increasing demand for connected and smart vehicles: As customers look for more convenient and immersive driving experiences, the demand for augmented reality windshields is anticipated to rise. AR windshields could become a common feature in many new cars as the adoption of connected and smart vehicles rises.

As customers look for more convenient and immersive driving experiences, the demand for augmented reality windshields is anticipated to rise. AR windshields could become a common feature in many new cars as the adoption of connected and smart vehicles rises. Advancements in AR technology: The market for AR windshields is anticipated to increase as a result of advances in AR technology. As AR technology becomes more sophisticated and affordable, it will become simpler for automakers and tech firms to incorporate AR windshields into their vehicles.

The market for AR windshields is anticipated to increase as a result of advances in AR technology. As AR technology becomes more sophisticated and affordable, it will become simpler for automakers and tech firms to incorporate AR windshields into their vehicles. Growing focus on road safety: The market for AR windshields is anticipated to increase as public attention to road safety increases. AR windshields can give drivers information about their environments in real-time, minimizing the need for them to look away from the road and enhancing driving safety.

The market for AR windshields is anticipated to increase as public attention to road safety increases. AR windshields can give drivers information about their environments in real-time, minimizing the need for them to look away from the road and enhancing driving safety. Increasing government regulations: Governments all over the world are progressively putting laws into place that are intended to increase road safety. As automakers work to comply with these rules and offer customers safer vehicles, this is anticipated to increase demand for AR windshields.

Governments all over the world are progressively putting laws into place that are intended to increase road safety. As automakers work to comply with these rules and offer customers safer vehicles, this is anticipated to increase demand for AR windshields. High cost of AR windshield technology: Adoption of AR windshield technology is presently significantly hindered by its higher cost. However, the price is expected to drop in the coming years as the technology develops and becomes more widely accessible, making AR windshields more affordable for consumers.

To understand how our Augmented Reality Windshield Market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/augmented-reality-windshield-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

In the upcoming years, the market for augmented reality (AR) windshields is expected to grow significantly. One of the main reasons propelling the market’s expansion is the rising demand for connected and smart vehicles. AR windshields are a popular feature in new cars as customers look for more convenient and immersive driving experiences. The incorporation of AR windshields into cars is also becoming simpler for automakers and tech firms thanks to advancements in AR technology.

AR windshields improve safety while enhancing the driving experience by giving drivers access to real-time information about their surroundings, navigation, and other helpful data. The growing focus on road safety is also expected to drive the demand for AR windshields as automakers seek to comply with government regulations aimed at improving road safety. While the high cost of AR windshield technology is currently a barrier to the adoption of this technology, the cost is expected to decrease with advancement in technology, making AR windshields more accessible to consumers.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the other regions, holding a 38% market share. Demand in this area is being driven by advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and an increasing fascination with autonomous vehicles, which has led to the integration of more sophisticated sensors and cameras into AR Windshield systems so drivers can get accurate information more rapidly. A variety of new innovations are being made in the augmented reality windscreen market, and distinct patterns are emerging in each.

Europe has prioritized preserving the environment and cutting carbon pollution. In order to achieve this, fuel-efficient AR windscreen systems have been developed, which can reduce fuel use and increase car efficiency. Furthermore, the market in APAC is being driven by user-friendly interfaces and cutting-edge sensor technologies to improve driving efficiency and safety due to rising electric car adoption and demand for advanced safety features. Demand for AR windscreen systems is being driven by Middle Eastern investors in the building and industrial sectors as well as in commercial trucks and public transit vehicles, which is encouraging investments in infrastructure projects.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 315 million Market Size (2032) USD 910 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 11.5% North America Revenue Share 38.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Demand for augmented reality windshields is anticipated to soar as connected vehicles become more prevalent due to cutting-edge technologies like 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. (IoT). These intuitive interfaces allow drivers to interact with their cars in new ways, offering them a better driving experience. Augmented reality windshields are viewed as a potential solution as the issue of driver safety becomes more urgent, especially in light of increasing accident rates and the adoption of autonomous driving technologies. Driving decisions can be aided by real-time data on the environment, traffic, and possible hazards on the road.

Market Restraints

Given how difficult it is to manufacture these windshields right now, their high cost might discourage widespread use. Cost is a significant consideration, especially for lower-end vehicle classifications like economy cars. While augmented reality windshields can offer real-time information to drivers, there is a chance that having too much information will cause drivers to become preoccupied and endanger traffic safety. This is especially troublesome when using inferior interfaces or displays.

Market Opportunities

The automotive sector presents one of the greatest opportunities for the AR Windshield market, as this technology can be applied to improve driver safety and boost vehicle performance. By giving drivers more precise and timely data about road conditions, traffic patterns, and weather patterns, AR technology may even enhance driving assistance systems like lane departure warnings or adaptive cruise control. Furthermore, there are potential applications outside the automotive sector such as military operations and aviation fields.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Augmented Reality Windshield Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=99477

Report Segmentation of the Augmented Reality Windshield Market

Position Type Insight

The market for augmented reality windshields is divided into front and rear positions based on location type. With a 74% market share among these kinds, the front segment dominates. A front-mounted augmented reality windshield that displays information like speed, navigation, and traffic dangers is typically in the driver’s line of sight. It allows the driver to stay aware of the condition of the road without taking their eyes off the road. The rear position variety of an AR windshield is installed in the rear of the vehicle and displays information such as the feed from the rearview camera, the distance between the vehicle and other objects, and parking assistance.

Vehicle Type Insight

The market for augmented reality in windshields is divided into PC (Passenger Car), LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle), and HCV on the premise of vehicle types. (Heavy Commercial Vehicle). PCs are the primary vehicle variety with augmented reality in their windshields. Augmented reality assists passenger vehicles in displaying information like navigation instructions, traffic alerts, and hazard warnings. It also offers a virtual overlay of the road ahead to help with lane guidance. For navigation and obstacle avoidance in LCV, the windshield can show data such as the vehicle’s speed and position in addition to providing a virtual overlay of the road ahead.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/augmented-reality-windshield-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Position Type

Front

Rear

Based on Vehicle Type

PC

LCV

HCV

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market for Augmented reality (AR) windshields is still developing and has several major players competing to establish dominance. It is predicted that key players will continue investing in this rapidly expanding sector while heavily investing in research and development of AR Windshield technology. As this market matures, we can expect further competition between established players as well as recent entrants, leading to further innovation from both sides.

Recent Development of the Augmented Reality Windshield Market

In February 2021: Two companies Continental and DigiLens make a partnership. DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguide display technology. They make partnerships for developing augmented reality windshield solutions that provide drivers with a more immersive and instinctive demonstration of real-time information.

Two companies Continental and DigiLens make a partnership. DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguide display technology. They make partnerships for developing augmented reality windshield solutions that provide drivers with a more immersive and instinctive demonstration of real-time information. In October 2021: Jaguar Land Rover launches clear sight augmented windshield reality. This system makes use of sensors and cameras which gives information about the road in front of them, and improve visibility in poor weather and weakly illuminate areas.

Some of the major players include:

AGC Inc

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Magna International

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co Ltd

Dura Automotive Systems Inc

Niantic

Scanta

Other Key Players

Related Reports:

Automotive infotainment market was valued at USD 7,028 Million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2022 and 2032.

HD Map Market is USD 1199 Mn in 2023 and is increasing by USD 7009 Million in 2033 at a CAGR of 26.30% from 2023 to 2032.

Automated Parking System (APS) market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by USD 5.2 Billion in 2032.

Smart Transportation Market size is expected to be worth around USD 274.1 Billion by 2032 from USD 105.4 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.30%

Driver Drowsiness Detection System Market size is expected to be worth around USD 6 billion by 2033 from USD 2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us