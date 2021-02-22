Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aunalytics Acquires Naveego to Expand Capabilities of its End-to-End Cloud-Native Data Platform to Enable True Digital Transformation for Customers

Aunalytics Acquires Naveego to Expand Capabilities of its End-to-End Cloud-Native Data Platform to Enable True Digital Transformation for Customers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Naveego Data Accuracy Platform Provides Comprehensive Data Integration, Data Quality, Data Accuracy and Data Governance for Enterprises to Capitalize on Data Assets for Competitive Advantage

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aunalytics, a leading data platform company, delivering Insights- as-a-Service for enterprise businesses today announced the acquisition of Naveego, an emerging leader of cloud-native data integration solutions. The acquisition combines the Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform with Aunalytics’ Aunsight™ Data Platform to enable the development of powerful analytic databases and machine learning algorithms for customers.

Data continues to explode at an alarming rate and is continuously changing due to the myriad of data sources in the form of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile devices and other sources outside of traditional data centers. Too often, organizations ignore the exorbitant costs and compliance risks associated with maintaining bad data. According to a Harvard study, 47 percent of newly created records have some sort of quality issue. Other reports indicate that up to 90 percent of a data analyst’s time is wasted on finding and wrangling data before it can be explored and used for analysis purposes.

Aunalytics’ Aunsight Data Platform addresses this data accuracy dilemma with the introduction of Naveego into its portfolio of analytics, AI and ML capabilities. The Naveego data accuracy offering provides an end-to-end cloud-native platform that delivers seamless data integration, data quality, data accuracy, Golden-Record-as-a-Service™ and data governance to make real-time business decisions for customers across financial services, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing industries.

Aunalytics will continue to innovate advanced analytics, machine learning and AI solutions including the company’s newest Daybreak™ offering for financial services. Unlike other “one-size-fits-all” technology solutions, Daybreak was designed exclusively for banks and credit unions with industry specific financial industry intelligence and AI built into the platform. Daybreak seamlessly converts rich, transactional data for end-users into actionable, intelligent data insights to answer customers most important business and IT questions.

“I’m extremely excited to be leading this next chapter of innovation and growth for Aunalytics and to provide our customers with a new era of advanced analytics software and technology service coupled with Naveego’s data accuracy platform,” said Tracy Graham, CEO, Aunalytics. “Now enterprises have the assurance of data they can trust along with actionable analytics to make the most accurate decisions for their businesses to increase customer satisfaction and shareholder value.”

Tweet this: [email protected] Acquires Naveego to Expand Capabilities of its End-to-End Cloud-Native Data Platform to Enable True Digital Transformation for Customers #Dataplatform#Dataanalytics#Dataintegration#Dataaccuracy#ArtificialIntelligence#AI #Masterdatamanagement#MDM#DataScientist#MachineLearning#ML

About Aunalytics
Aunalytics is the data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Sabrina Sanchez                        
The Ventana Group for Aunalytics
(925) 785-3014
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.