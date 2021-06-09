Breaking News
Aunalytics to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at the Michigan Bankers Association Annual Convention

Leading Data Platform Provider Will Feature Daybreak for Financial Services Providing Mid-sized and Community Banks with Valuable Business Insights Using Advanced Analytics to Accelerate Competitive Advantage

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will participate as a Silver Sponsor at the upcoming Michigan Bankers Association Annual Convention, June 16-18 on Mackinac Island, MI. The company will showcase its Daybreak™ for Financial Services solution that enables bankers to better target and deliver new services and solutions for their customers to remain competitive. On the last day of the convention Aunalytics’ Client Relationship Director, Taylor Oake, will have the honor of introducing the final keynote speaker, Kyle Carpenter, the youngest living recipient of the Medal of Honor.

Built from the ground up for mid-sized community banks and credit unions, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform with advanced analytics that empowers users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and business insights for competitive advantage.

“Financial institutions have a massive amount of data that is typically siloed across the organization. Aggregating and integrating this data is difficult and time consuming,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “The utilization of digital banking platforms enables them to harness the power of their data to gain valuable insights and better target and deliver new services and solutions for their customers. We’re pleased to be a silver sponsor at the upcoming Michigan Bankers Association convention and show how our Daybreak for Financial Services solution can help bankers intelligently anticipate customer needs and deliver the right products and services at the right time.”

About Aunalytics
Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

