Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aunalytics to Present on Natural Language Interface Synthesis of SQL Database Queries at The 2021 European Conference on Machine Learning and Practice of Knowledge Discovery

Aunalytics to Present on Natural Language Interface Synthesis of SQL Database Queries at The 2021 European Conference on Machine Learning and Practice of Knowledge Discovery

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Leading Data Platform Provider to Showcase New NL2SQL System with Natural Language Interface for Deployment on Enterprise Data Marts in the Banking Sector

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will present a new paper to be showcased at the ECML-PKDD 2021 Virtual Event, taking place online, September 13-17. During the event, David Cieslak, Chief Data Scientist for Aunalytics, will discuss the use of natural language interface synthesis of SQL database queries leveraging the company’s new NL2SQL System.

Natural language interface integration with database environments is a growing field that enables end users to interact with relational databases without technical database skills. These interfaces solve the problem of synthesizing SQL queries based on natural language input from the user. There are considerable research interests around the topic but there are few systems to date that are deployed on top of active enterprise data marts.

At ECML-PKDD 2021, Aunalytics will introduce the NL2SQL system and present on data simulations that provide adaptive feedback for continuous model advancement. The architecture of the NL2SQL is built on WikiSQL data and research conducted by the data science team at Aunalytics. The company supports multiple scenarios using a unique table expansion process. The data simulation and the feedback loop help the model continuously adjust to linguistic variation introduced by the domain specific knowledge.

“We are excited to explore this emerging area with the professionals attending ECML-PKDD 2021,” said David Cieslak, Chief Data Scientist, Aunalytics. “Advancements in natural language integration with today’s most widely deployed data marts is expected to improve business outcomes for financial institutions seeking next-level business intelligence.”

The ECML-PKDD 2021 event is the premier European machine learning and data mining conference, building upon more than 19 years of successful events and conferences held across Europe.

Tweet this: [email protected] to Present on Natural Language Interface Synthesis of SQL Database Queries at The 2021 European Conference on Machine Learning and Practice of Knowledge Discovery #FinancialServices #Banks #CreditUnions #Dataplatform #DataAnalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #AdvancedAnalytics #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation #FinancialServices

About Aunalytics
Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Denise Nelson                
The Ventana Group for Aunalytics
(925) 858-5198
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.