Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2018 Interim Report

During Q1 2018, no mining took place. Gold was produced from ore stacked on the heap leach in 2017, in line with the production plan.

Q1 2018, production was 70.6 kg (2,270 oz) compared to 95.2 kg (3,061 oz) produced from the heap leach in Q1 2017, a decrease of 26%.Total gold production in Q1 2017, both from the heap leach and from the gravitational plant, was 110.9 kg (3,565 oz).

Warrants subscription period, issued in connection with the rights issue in September 2017, ended on 30 March 2018. Additional capital of US$ 7.1 mln was raised (before transaction costs), of which US$ 3.7 mln was subscribed through a set off of shareholder debt and US$ 3.4 mln was raised in cash. New shares were registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office in April 2018. The warrant subscription proceeds will fully finance the construction of the CIL plant at Tardan and the study at Kara-Beldyr.

In March 2018, the Company reached an agreement with Golden Impala Ltd to extend the maturity date of the shareholder debt from June 30, 2019 to December 31, 2021, when Kara-Beldyr is expected to start operations. Other terms remained unchanged.

Consolidated revenue was MSEK 18.9 (US$ 2.3 mln) (Q1 2017 – MSEK 55.3 (US$ 6.2 mln)).

EBITDA was below breakeven: MSEK -8.2 (US$ -1.0 mln) compared to MSEK 12.5 (US$ 1.4 mln) in Q1 2017.

Net loss after tax was MSEK -21.4 (US$ -2.6 mln) (Q1 2017 – MSEK -8.5 (US$ -0.9 mln)).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

In April 2018, the Company raised US$ 3.0 mln of lease finance with the leasing company LLC Delta, which will be used for the acquisition of equipment for CIL plant.

In May 2018, alluvial production commenced at Solcocon.

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se .

