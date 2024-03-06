NEWTON, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer, today announced that the Company will present an overview of its proprietary AURIGIN™ platform and the first preclinical data from its lead program during two poster sessions at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024.

Auron will share data demonstrating the ability of AURIGIN to identify drivers of tumor plasticity, a critical vulnerability of cancer cells that is associated with poor prognosis and treatment-resistance. AURIGIN utilizes a single cell multi-omics atlas of human development and AI machine learning to identify the most relevant genetic targets in cancer cell plasticity. Using AURIGIN to identify disrupted cell states, Auron is developing targeted treatments to revert cancer cells to a normal, quiescent state to stop tumor growth and proliferation.

At AACR, Auron will also present in vitro and in vivo data from its first-in-class, novel program targeting KAT2A/B, a histone acetyltransferase identified by AURIGIN that is associated with multiple tumor types. The Company generated preclinical data showing that degradation of KAT2A/B results in potent tumor-growth inhibition in primary models of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). These data led to the subsequent design of AUTX-703, an orally available, potent and selective KAT2A/B degrader that Auron recently selected as its lead candidate for clinical development.

“We are thrilled to present multiple posters at AACR and highlight, for the first time, the novel insights we have learned from our proprietary, internally built AURIGIN platform. We believe AURIGIN has the ability to elucidate many of the most valuable targets driving cancer cell state change, evidenced by our discoveries around KAT2A/B as a driver of multiple tumor types,” said Kate Yen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Auron. “This team has executed incredibly, and we look forward to sharing AURIGIN and our lead program data with the broader cancer research community, which we believe can enhance how we target and treat cancer in the future.”

Auron’s presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting include:

AURIGIN: A comprehensive single-cell OMICs atlas of human development and an AI/ML framework to classify and identify the drivers of tumor plasticity and altered cellular state.

Session Category: Bioinformatics / Computational Biology / Systems Biology / Convergent Science

Session Title: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 1

Session Date and Time: Sunday April 7, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT

Potent and selective degradation of KAT2A and KAT2B induces profound cell state changes and inhibits growth of AML, SCLC and NEPC model systems

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Cancer Treatment: New Technologies

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a patient-centered, platform-powered, product-driven oncology company. Auron is leading the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit aurontx.com.

