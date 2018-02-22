Aurora Solar Technologies Named to TSX Venture 50

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (“Aurora”)(“Company”)(TSX.V:ACU) (OTCBB:AACTF) (FSE:A82), a leader in inline measurement and control technology for the photovoltaic manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2018 TSX Venture 50. The Venture 50 are the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors – mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology – based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to return on investment, market cap growth, trading volume and analyst coverage. All data was as of December 31, 2017.

Michael Heaven, President, CEO, and Director of Aurora Solar Technologies, commented, “Last year was a historical year for Aurora, our employees and shareholders with the company growing five-fold in revenue for the year ending March 31, 2017 and tracking towards record revenue in the current fiscal year. 2017 was a year of volume orders from leaders in the solar industry who continue to trust us with repeat orders that help them make better solar cells. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank all our customers, staff and investors for their continued dedication to Aurora. We are excited to celebrate this milestone and hope to deliver even more shareholder value in 2018 and beyond.”

The Aurora TSX Venture 50 listing can be viewed at www.tsx.com/venture50 where you will also find an interview with Michael Heaven.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora’s mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties and true production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect and correct process excursions, material faults, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby eliminating yield-reducing and profit-killing product variation.

