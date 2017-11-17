Aurvista Gold Corporation to List $0.40 Warrants and Commence Trading Under New Symbol on the TSX-Venture Exchange

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurvista Gold Corporation (“Aurvista” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:AVA) (OTCQB:MGMLF) (Frankfurt:AV2) reports that the Company will cease to trade under the symbol “AVA” at the close of trading today, November 17, 2017. The Company announced on November 8 that the official corporate transition from Aurvista to Maple Gold is tentatively set for November 20, 2017, with common shares set to commence trading under the new symbol “MGM” on the TSX-Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). The Company’s common shares currently trade on the OTCQB under the symbol MGMLF and will commence trading under the symbol M3G on the Frankfurt Exchange at market open on Monday, November 20, 2017.

The TSX-Venture Exchange has also accepted for listing 31,034,150 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) of the Company issued as part of the non-brokered Charity Flow-Through and Hard Dollar Unit offerings which closed on June 26 and July 14, 2017 for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,100,000.

The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSX-V under the symbol “MGM.WT” at market opening on November 20, 2017. The statutory hold period for the Warrants ended on November 15, 2017.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 27, 2022. The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a Warrant Indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada on July 14, 2017.

The Company reminds the Warrant holders that there is no requirement to surrender their existing Aurvista Warrant certificate, however, should Warrant holders prefer to have a new Warrant certificate evidencing the new name, they may surrender their existing Aurvista Warrant certificate to Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company’s district-scale 370 km² Douay Gold Project covers 55 km of strike along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150km. For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.aurvistagold.com.

ON BEHALF OF AURVISTA GOLD CORPORATION

“Matthew Hornor”

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:



Mr. Joness Lang

VP, Corporate Development

Office: +1 416.682.2674

Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management’s best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s opinions and beliefs, financial position, business strategy, plans for drilling and re-logging, characterisation of gold mineralisation, geological modelling, data integration, establishing high-quality inferred resource expansion targets, testing target areas, the Company’s goal to deliver significant value, drill campaigns, and plans and objectives of management for future properties and operations. When used herein, words such as “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that management believed reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual events, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Aurvista Gold Corporation’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company’s website at www.aurvistagold.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.