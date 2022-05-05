Austal USA awarded $230.5M U.S. Navy contract for construction of EPF 16

Breaking News
Mobile, Ala., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Austal USA announced today that it was awarded a $230.5 million contract for the detail design and construction of EPF 16, the Navy’s newest Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship.

Austal USA has successfully delivered 12 EPFs, on schedule and on budget. Three additional EPF’s are currently under construction. EPFs have demonstrated their operational capability to conduct a variety of missions to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security, surveillance, command and control, and counter narcotic missions around the globe. The inherent versatility of the EPF design allows for its mission to be tailored to the needs of each fleet and combatant commander’s geographic command.

“Like the previously delivered EPFs, EPF 16 will benefit from the serial production of this program, resulting not only in a world-class ship but also providing assurance to the U.S. Navy that capability will be delivered on budget and on schedule,” said Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh. “Our reputation for delivering quality is a direct reflection of the commitment and dedication of our talented shipbuilders and suppliers.”

EPF 16 will be the third ship constructed in the Flight II configuration. Flight II ships will enhance the original capabilities of the Spearhead class through incorporation of reconfigurable spaces for operating rooms and postsurgical recovery efforts. Combined with the ship’s flight deck that is capable of landing V-22 aircraft, Flight II ships provide unmatched versatility.

Construction efforts on EPF 16 are expected to commence later this year with delivery projected for 2025. Austal USA is currently under contract to build additional EPFs, the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, and the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships (T-ATS) and is supporting Navy unmanned vessel programs leveraging its advanced machinery control system.

