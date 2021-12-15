Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Austal USA finalizes deal on new San Diego waterfront ship repair facility

Austal USA finalizes deal on new San Diego waterfront ship repair facility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

San Diego, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Austal USA finalized a deal to establish a repair facility in the Port of San Diego. The deal includes a long-term lease of a waterfront site in National City adjacent to Naval Base San Diego.  Austal USA’s 15-acre site will focus on ship repair for U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, and U.S. Coast Guard ships.  The site will be centered on a newly-built dry dock designed to efficiently dock small surface combatants and similar sized ships.   

“This agreement marks a major milestone in the continued growth of Austal USA’s services business.  When the dry dock is delivered we will be able to provide the Navy a highly capable full-service repair facility located in the homeport of San Diego,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said. “We know how valuable this additional repair facility is to our customers, the Navy, Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command, and we are ready to meet the growing demand.  We are also looking forward to working closely with the National City community as we expand our presence in the area.”

Austal USA will establish a full service ship repair capability providing maintenance and modernization for small surface combatants, unmanned and autonomous vessels, and other ships. The site will include a dry dock optimized to execute availabilities on Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and other small surface combatants. Services will include technical and material support, topside work, and drydocking availabilities.  The new facility will enable more availabilities to be completed in their home port of San Diego reducing the strain on the fleet and Sailors. 

This lease agreement follows a string of maintenance contract awards for Austal USA.  In August, the Navy awarded Austal SEC East and West contracts positioning the company to service all Littoral Combat Ships.  In November, Austal received a contract to provide services and support for LCS deployed to the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean. These contracts are the result of the company’s significant investment in and continued focus on growing its service business and centers in Mobile, San Diego, and Singapore.

CONTACT: Michelle Bowden
Austal
(251) 445-7304
michelle.bowden@austalusa.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.