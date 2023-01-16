The National Park and family travel experts reveal book three, fourth travels free offer for all family trips departing before June 30, 2023.

Providence, Rhode Island, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finding inspiration in the Every Kid Outdoors program run by the National Park Service, Montana-based Austin Adventures announced a new offer designed to get families out and exploring the wonders of America’s National Parks.

Now through January 31, 2023, Austin Adventures is offering a book three, fourth travels free promotion on family trips departing before June 30, 2023. The offer is valid through phone and/or online reservations (Note: terms apply, see the complete list of terms and conditions here).

According to the Family Traveler Association US Family Travel Survey 2022, 85% of parents are likely or very likely to travel with their children in the next 12 months. Of that 85%, 32% indicated an interest in exploring State or National Parks. “With inflation and pent-up demand for travel increasing the costs of everything from flights to hotels, we want to ease the financial strain for families so they can get out and explore,” says Courtney Iannuccilli, VP of Global Marketing. “Austin Adventures was founded on the belief that nature and travel are incredible educators. Having experienced an Austin Adventures trip with my own family, I’m eager to see more families bonding over exploration.”

Trips available for Austin Adventures book three, fourth travels free program include:

Interested families, or their travel advisors, can reserve a spot by calling 800-661-9073 or visiting austinadventures.com.

About Active Adventures & Austin Adventures:

With over 60 years of combined experience, Active Adventures and Austin Adventures set the standard for inspiring, all-inclusive, small-group adventures in the most breathtaking regions of the world. Their teams across New Zealand, North America, Peru, Nepal, and the Netherlands ensure every detail is looked after. Hand-picked guides with a wealth of experience and local knowledge lead the way as guests enjoy exclusive accommodations, top-notch dining, and unique activities showcasing the best of each region.

Each of their 100+ trips is crafted to perfection, encouraging guests to not only challenge themselves physically but also to take a deep dive into the local way of life in every destination. For more information, please visit activeadventures.com and austinadventures.com.

