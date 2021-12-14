Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Austin approves! Free2move Mobility Hub expansion

Austin approves! Free2move Mobility Hub expansion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Austin joins Denver, Portland and Washington D.C., offering residents vehicle access options with the Free2move Mobility Hub

Austin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Free2move, driven to develop flexible mobility solutions that meet the evolving market demand, is excited to add Austin to their list of Mobility Hubs. Austinites can already see the Free2move fleet of 100 Jeep® Renegade vehicles parked on the city streets. And as of today, Austin residents are able to book a Jeep® Renegade through the Free2move App, for a rental by the minute, by the day, and by the month.

 

Free2move has prioritized Austin as a Mobility Hub thanks to the City’s commitment to bringing additional mobility services to its community. The Free2move fleet of Jeep® Renegades is perfect for local residents to use as part of their daily urban transportation system, and for visitors of Austin to use throughout the duration of their stay.  Free2move can be part of a park-and-ride system and is equally as convenient for weekend getaways to San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas. With all the concerts and events being held in Austin, the need for transportation is endless!

 

 

The Free2move Austin Mobility Hub will focus on:

 

  • Carsharing and Rent – With services ranging from minutes to up to seven days; users can access vehicles parked in the Free2move service area; customers can leave the service area and pause their trip, as long as the trip ends within the designated service area; parking, gas and insurance are included.

 

  • Car On Demand – For a month-to-month subscription, without long-term commitment; all-inclusive service with maintenance, insurance, and 24/7 assistance all in a single price; cars will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

 

The Free2move Austin vehicle fleet will ramp up to 150 cars over the next few weeks.

 

Free2move is known for the simplicity of their service, and their ability to meet the needs of their clientele. 72% of Free2move’s customers are under 40 years of age and 52% of Free2move customers use the service several times per month. With more than 50,000 university students in the Austin area, the Free2move customer base in this market is impressively large.

 

In addition to the B2C services, Free2move offers special offers for businesses including coupon codes to encourage employees to use the new mobility solution.

 

About Free2move 

 

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

 

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points (in Europe).

 

 

CONTACT: Dalyce Semko
Open2America
14038693259
d.semko@open2america.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.