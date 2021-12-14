Austin approves! Free2move Mobility Hub expansion

Austin joins Denver, Portland and Washington D.C., offering residents vehicle access options with the Free2move Mobility Hub

Austin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Free2move, driven to develop flexible mobility solutions that meet the evolving market demand, is excited to add Austin to their list of Mobility Hubs. Austinites can already see the Free2move fleet of 100 Jeep® Renegade vehicles parked on the city streets. And as of today, Austin residents are able to book a Jeep® Renegade through the Free2move App, for a rental by the minute, by the day, and by the month.

Free2move has prioritized Austin as a Mobility Hub thanks to the City’s commitment to bringing additional mobility services to its community. The Free2move fleet of Jeep® Renegades is perfect for local residents to use as part of their daily urban transportation system, and for visitors of Austin to use throughout the duration of their stay. Free2move can be part of a park-and-ride system and is equally as convenient for weekend getaways to San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas. With all the concerts and events being held in Austin, the need for transportation is endless!

The Free2move Austin Mobility Hub will focus on:

Carsharing and Rent – With services ranging from minutes to up to seven days; users can access vehicles parked in the Free2move service area; customers can leave the service area and pause their trip, as long as the trip ends within the designated service area; parking, gas and insurance are included.

Car On Demand – For a month-to-month subscription, without long-term commitment; all-inclusive service with maintenance, insurance, and 24/7 assistance all in a single price; cars will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

The Free2move Austin vehicle fleet will ramp up to 150 cars over the next few weeks.

Free2move is known for the simplicity of their service, and their ability to meet the needs of their clientele. 72% of Free2move’s customers are under 40 years of age and 52% of Free2move customers use the service several times per month. With more than 50,000 university students in the Austin area, the Free2move customer base in this market is impressively large.

In addition to the B2C services, Free2move offers special offers for businesses including coupon codes to encourage employees to use the new mobility solution.

About Free2move

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points (in Europe).

CONTACT: Dalyce Semko Open2America 14038693259 d.semko@open2america.com