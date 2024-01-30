A city agency in Austin, Texas invited employees to racially segregated “anti-racist” meetings where “white folks” were asked not to attend a meeting that was only for “people of color.”
A January email obtained by Fox News Digital reveals Austin’s Parks & Recreation Department’s equity and inclusion coordinator invited employees to attend “Antiracist Affinity Spaces,” consisting of two separate trainings segregated by rac
