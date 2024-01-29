Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed “outrage and sorrow” on Monday over the killing of three U.S. soldiers by an Iran-backed terrorist group in Jordan.
Austin made the comments at the start of a bilateral meeting with NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon. Austin also vowed to take action against Iran and its terrorist proxy groups.
“Let me start with my outrage and sorrow for the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops w
