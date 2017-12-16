Australia arrests man accused of trying to sell missile parts for North Korea

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian police said on Sunday they had arrested a man accused of working on the black market to sell missile components and coal on behalf of North Korea, the first charges ever brought in Australia over the sale of weapons of mass destruction.
