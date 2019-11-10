Australian firefighters raced on Sunday to contain widespread bushfires that have left three people dead, and warned of “catastrophic” fire conditions ahead, including around the country’s biggest city of Sydney.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australia battles bushfires, prepares for “catastrophic” conditions - November 10, 2019
- Australian firefighters battle blazes, brace for more - November 9, 2019
- Bolivia military says won’t ‘confront’ the people as pressure on Morales builds - November 9, 2019