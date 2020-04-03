Australia closes internal borders as unsourced coronavirus cases rise

Australian authorities expressed concern on Friday about a rise in the number of coronavirus cases without a known source, even as the country’s rate of new infections dropped sharply and internal border controls were tightened.
