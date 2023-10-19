The Australia coconut products market is projected to reach US$ 1,340.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4%.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Coconut products refer to various goods derived from the coconut palm (Cocos nucifera) tree. These products are versatile and widely used in cooking, baking, cosmetics, and other applications. Some common coconut products include coconut oil, coconut water, coconut milk, coconut cream, shredded coconut, coconut flour, and coconut sugar.

Coconut products are versatile and can be used in a wide range of culinary applications, from savory dishes to desserts. The popularity of various cuisines, such as Thai, Indian, and Caribbean, which extensively use coconut-based ingredients, has contributed to the growing demand for coconut products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia coconut products market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, application and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia coconut products market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia coconut products market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Coconut Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, in 2022, coconut oil had the highest revenue share of roughly 55%. Coconut oil is strong in beneficial saturated fats, which can increase fat burning and replenish energy levels in the body.

On the basis of application, in 2022, the cosmetic application sector held over 62% of the market. Coconut oil or coconut milk is used in a variety of skin and hair care products.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 762.1 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,340.3 million Growth Rate 8.4 % Key Market Drivers Health and wellness trend

Rising veganism and plant-based diets

Multiple uses cases including cooking, personal care, etc.

Expanding beauty and personal care industry Companies Profiled Cocobella (Made Brands Pty Ltd)

RAW C

C-COCONUT WATER

Niulife

Organic Merchant Pty Ltd

Dr Superfoods, Inc.

JT’s Coconut Essence

H2COCO

Great Earth Pty Ltd

Taste Nirvana

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia coconut products market include,

In July 2021, Vita Coco rebranded as Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) to emphasise their dedication to producing better products. The company was founded to increase procurement by utilising this PBC structure to support economic growth and assist coconut producers facing challenges in sustainable development.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia coconut products market growth include Cocobella (Made Brands Pty Ltd), RAW C, C-COCONUT WATER, Niulife, Organic Merchant Pty Ltd, Dr Superfoods, Inc., JT’s Coconut Essence, H2COCO, Great Earth Pty Ltd, and Taste Nirvana, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia coconut products market based on product, application and region

Australia Coconut Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Coconut Oil Coconut Water Coconut Milk/Cream Others

Australia Coconut Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Cosmetics Food & Beverages Others

Australia Coconut Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Coconut Products Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Coconut Products Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia Coconut Products market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Coconut Products market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Coconut Products market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Coconut Products market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Coconut Products market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Coconut Products market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Coconut Products market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

