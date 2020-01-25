Australia confirms first case of coronavirus as protective masks sell out

Australia confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Saturday in Melbourne, with many pharmacies in the city’s centre running out of protective masks despite health officials saying they are not recommended.
