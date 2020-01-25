Australia declares first confirmed case of coronavirus

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state of Victoria, with the patient hospitalized in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria health officials said on Saturday.
