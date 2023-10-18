Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market is projected to reach US$ 226 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is estimated at a market value of US$ 94.5 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for customized and personalized home décor and consumers’ rising disposable incomes. In addition, the growing awareness of the benefits of digitally printed wallpaper and the increasing adoption of digital printing technologies by wallpaper manufacturers is also contributing towards the market growth. The growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market in Australia is attributed to rapid urbanization and the rising disposable incomes of consumers, which encourages them to spend on creating beautiful interiors of their homes.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including solutions, deployment, end use, and geography/regions (including North Australia, Central Australia, and Southern Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of technology type, the Inkjet segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its versatility, customization options, and cost-effectiveness.

On the basis of end use, the commercial segment is anticipated to develop significantly during the projection period as it has various applications such as hotels, restaurants, offices, retail spaces, and public buildings, among others.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 94.5 million Market Size Forecast US$ 226 million Growth Rate 11.5% Dominant Segment Commercial Segment Leading Region Western Australia Key Market Drivers Shift in consumer preferences toward wall covering

Increasing DIY projects involving wallpapers Companies Profiled Milton & King Pty Ltd.

Omega Sky Ltd. (Wallsauce)

Luxe Walls

Grafico Australia Pty Ltd

Roland DG Australia

Epson Australia Pty Ltd.

MIMAKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Kornit Digital Ltd.

InkTec Co., Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market growth include Milton & King Pty Ltd., Omega Sky Ltd. (Wallsauce), Luxe Walls, Grafico Australia Pty Ltd, Roland DG Australia, Epson Australia Pty Ltd., MIMAKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD, Kornit Digital Ltd., InkTec Co., Ltd., and Sun Chemical Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market based on substrate type, printing technology, end use, and region

Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Substrate Type Vinyl Nonwoven Paper Others (Fabric, Glass Fiber, Canvas, and Grass Cloth)

Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Printing Technology Inkjet Electrophotography

Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Commercial Residential

Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Western Australia Northern Territory Australian Capital Territory New South Wales Queensland Victoria South Australia Tasmania



Key Questions Answered in the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Digitally Printed Wallpaper market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

