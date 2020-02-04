Australia eyes second flight from Wuhan as evacuees arrive on Christmas Island

Australia may arrange a second flight out of China’s Wuhan city after a first plane load of evacuees arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.
