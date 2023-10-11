Australia gluten free bakery market is expected to reach US$ 165.3 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 11.3%, mainly driven by changing dietary preferences and awareness regarding health issues

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market was valued at US$ 57.4 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The gluten free bakery market in Australia has been experiencing growth, driven by factors such as increased awareness of gluten-related health issues, changing consumer dietary preferences, and advancements in gluten-free product offerings. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestine when gluten is consumed. Gluten intolerance is a condition that causes a variety of symptoms, such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea, when gluten is consumed. Both celiac disease and gluten intolerance are on the rise in Australia, which is driving demand for gluten-free bakery products

Moreover, more and more Australians are looking for healthy and nutritious food options. Gluten-free bakery products are often perceived as being healthier than traditional bakery products because they do not contain gluten, which is a protein that some people find difficult to digest.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia gluten free bakery market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including mineral type, minerals/ore, imported minerals, mining type, support services and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia).

The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia gluten free bakery market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia gluten free bakery market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, bread is dominating the Australia gluten free bakery market. Gluten-free bread is the most popular gluten-free bakery product in Australia, as it is a staple food item that is consumed by people of all ages. Gluten-free bread is available in a wide variety of types, including white bread, wholemeal bread, sourdough bread, and specialty slices of bread such as bagels and ciabatta.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to dominate the Australia gluten free bakery market. The offline segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores. The offline segment is dominating the market for the following reasons such as wider availability of gluten free bakery products coupled with greater consumer trust in offline stores.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 57.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 135.3 million Growth Rate 11.3% Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance

Rising demand for healthy and nutritious food options

Growing popularity of gluten-free diets Companies Profiled Lifestyle Bakery

Imperial Gluten Free Bakery

Bakelicious

Sweet As

Glutino

Coeliac Essentials

Gluten Free 4 U

Baked with Love Gluten Free

The Gluten Free Bakehouse

Gluten Free Bakery Lane

Gluten Free Goodies

Gluten Free Bakery Perth

Gluten Free Bakery Darwin

Gluten Free Bakery Hobart

Gluten Free Bakery Geelong

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia gluten free bakery market include,

In July 2023, Nepra Foods Inc, a market leader in delicious allergen-free and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products announced its strategic partnership with The Cloud Boys Bakery for the development and launch of a portfolio of groundbreaking gluten-free bread products under the brand name Bright Sky Bake House

In June 2022, Gluten-free bakery Genius Foods was taken over by Katjes Greenfood, the investment arm of the German confectionery group Katjes.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia gluten free bakery market growth include Lifestyle Bakery, Imperial Gluten Free Bakery, Bakelicious, Sweet As, Glutino, Coeliac Essentials, Gluten Free 4 U, Baked with Love Gluten Free, The Gluten Free Bakehouse, Gluten Free Bakery Lane, Gluten Free Goodies, Gluten Free Bakery Perth, Gluten Free Bakery Darwin, Gluten Free Bakery Hobart, and Gluten Free Bakery Geelong, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia gluten free bakery market based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Bread Rolls & Buns Cakes & Cheesecakes Muffins & Cupcakes Cookies & Biscuit Doughnuts Sandwiches & Wraps Dough & Butter Others

Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialist Stores Others

Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Gluten Free Bakery Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia gluten free bakery market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia gluten free bakery market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia gluten free bakery market?

What are the key trends in the Australia gluten free bakery market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia gluten free bakery market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia gluten free bakery market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia gluten free bakery market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

