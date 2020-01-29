Australia gold project sale delayed as buyer quarantined over coronavirus

The sale of a small gold project in Australia has been delayed after a member of the Hong Kong-based buyer’s family showed symptoms of coronavirus, leading to the whole family being quarantined, the vendor said on Wednesday.
