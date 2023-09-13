The demand for Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market is expected to reach US$ 126 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 11.6%

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market was valued at US$ 52 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins (HVPs) are food ingredients made from plant-based protein sources that have been hydrolyzed. Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction that uses water to break down proteins into smaller components such as peptides and amino acids. HVPs are frequently utilized in the food industry to improve flavor, texture, and nutritional value of a variety of food products.

HVPs are being used in vegetarian and vegan food products due to the growing popularity of plant-based diets and the desire for meat substitutes. These proteins contribute to the flavor and texture of plant-based meat analogues. Changes in dietary choices, clean label trends, health considerations, and the adaptability of these proteins in the development of innovative food products are driving the growth of the Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins market. As customers continue to seek healthier, more sustainable, and tastier food options, the food industry’s demand for HVPs is expected to stay robust.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including form, source, end user, distribution channel and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia). The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of source, in 2023, the soy segment is estimated to hold the majority of share of hydrolyzed vegetable protein market. This rise is ascribed to the absence of common allergens, such as dairy, soy, and gluten, in protein hydrolysates obtained from peas, making it a suitable option for persons with dietary allergies or sensitivities.

On the basis of form, the solid segment is predicted to account for the majority of the market for hydrolyzed vegetable proteins. This segment’s substantial market share can be ascribed to the increased demand for solid hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, which have advantages such as ease of handling and transportation.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 52 million Market Size Forecast US$ 126 million Growth Rate 11.7% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for plant-based proteins

Rising health awareness associated with the consumption of vegetable protein Companies Profiled Protein Supplies Australia

Vital Everyday Australia

Freedom Foods (The Arnott’s Group)

Nutra Organics Pty Ltd

Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd

Pinnacle Performance and Nutrition

Nuzest

Body Science International Pty Ltd

Kerry Group Plc

Aipu Food Industry

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market include,

In February 2020, Kerry Group announced the acquisition of Pevesa Biotech, a Spanish company that specialises in organic and non-allergic plant protein components for general, infant, and clinical nutrition.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market growth include Protein Supplies Australia, Vital Everyday Australia, Freedom Foods (The Arnott’s Group), Nutra Organics Pty Ltd, Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Performance and Nutrition, Nuzest, Body Science International Pty Ltd, Kerry Group Plc, and Aipu Food Industry, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market based on form, source, end user, distribution channel and region

Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Chunks Slices Flakes Granules

Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source Soy Pea Chia Corn Others

Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Household Commercial Industry HoReCa Others

Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline

Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market?

What are the key trends in the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market?

