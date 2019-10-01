Australia offered help in May for White House probe of Mueller inquiry

Australia offered assistance in May for U.S. President Donald Trump’s investigation of the origins of a damning report about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows.
